Sheriff's deputies found two people stabbed and a trail of blood leading from the front door of a Lomita home.

2 people hospitalized after stabbing at home in quiet Lomita neighborhood

LOMITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were stabbed in a disturbing and bloody attack at a Lomita home Monday night.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies rushed to the scene at a home on Via Madonna, located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

They found two people stabbed and a trail of blood leading from the home's front door.

Two people were rushed to the hospital, one in critical condition.

Deputies say they have a potential suspect in custody.