Woman rescued after giving birth in Lompoc riverbed during storm

Lompoc firefighters communicate with dispatch about rescuing a woman who just gave birth in a riverbed.

LOMPOC, Calif. (KABC) -- Amid this week's powerful storm, a woman in Lompoc was rescued by firefighters shortly after giving birth in a riverbed as the stormwater was rising.

The dramatic rescue happened Monday morning as much of California was enduring a powerful storm that triggered flash flooding and mudflows up and down the state.

The incident was detailed by the Lompoc Police Department:

Lompoc firefighters were in the 2000 block of N. H St. at 11:43 a.m. checking on some black smoke they had seen. The location is near where State Route 1 crosses over the Santa Ynez River.

The firefighters happened to come across a woman who was actively giving birth, with the child's father present, in the area of the riverbed. The woman delivered her child with the father's help and firefighters then had to devise a plan to get them out of there safely as the water continued to rise.

"LFD contacted them while they formulated a plan to rescue the trio, as they were surrounded by water flowing through the riverbed," the police department said.

They were able to get them out of the riverbed and called for an ambulance to bring mom and newborn to Lompoc Hospital.

They also summoned Lompoc police who, given the circumstances of the birth, are investigating the incident as a possible child endangerment. The county's Child Welfare Services agency was also notified.

The baby and mother were described as being in stable condition at Lompoc Hospital.