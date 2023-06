Five people were killed in a crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach, forcing a complete closure of northbound lanes Monday morning.

5 killed in crash on northbound 710 Freeway in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were killed in a crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach, forcing a complete closure of northbound lanes Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. at the 91 Freeway connector, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log.

Details about the circumstances leading up to the collision were not available, but one vehicle is believed to have erupted in flames.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.