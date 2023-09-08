Man arrested for series of car fires in Long Beach released from custody

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was arrested for a series of car fires in Long Beach was released from custody Thursday after authorities determined he was not their suspect.

After a follow-up investigation, authorities said the person of interest was not involved in the incidents and arson charges against him have been dropped.

Five arson fires have occurred in separate incidents during the past two weeks, officials said. Three of the fires were started inside the parking structure for residents of Camden Harbor View apartments.

Officials advise residents to stay alert as a suspected arsonist remains on the loose.

Kaylee Montalbano lost her 2010 Chevy Silverado in the flames. She's attending nursing school and working as a part-time paramedic and it won't be easy to replace the vehicle.

"Me and my partner were heartbroken trying to figure out what the next steps are," she said. "Money doesn't grow on trees. So we're trying to figure out the financial situation that we're in."

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Kaylee replace the truck.

The number of arson incidents in the city of Long Beach has been steadily rising in recent years.

Data analyzed by Eyewitness News indicates the number of arsons in Long Beach over the last decade reached its low of an average of five per month in 2014 and 2015. After that the number began steadily rising and this year so far is averaging about 14 per month, the highest level in more than a decade.