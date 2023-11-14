Long Beach will soon get major addition to its skyline: a 31-story Hard Rock Hotel

City officials said it will be the first major hotel construction in downtown Long Beach in more than 30 years.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- Long Beach will soon get a major addition to its skyline, with a 31-story Hard Rock Hotel planned for the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Pine Avenue, officials announced.

"Long Beach boasts an incredible mix of hotels in our downtown area. The addition of Hard Rock Hotel raises our game by bringing an internationally recognized brand to our city,'' Mayor Rex Richardson said in announcing the project Monday. "It also helps showcase our city's rich history in the music world, something we can continue to capitalize on in the future as we work to cultivate more arts and entertainment venues and events in Long Beach.''

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

The mixed use, glass tower will have 429 rooms, 50,000-square-feet of dining and meeting space, an outdoor pool with a view of Rainbow Harbor, three-story atrium and outdoor, rooftop bar and lounge on its 31st floor, making it the highest outdoor bar on the West Coast, city officials said.

Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2024 and take about three years.

"It's another pivotal project for downtown Long Beach since it further raises awareness of Long Beach with a brand like Hard Rock,'' said Steve Goodling, president and CEO of the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau. "The additional 429 hotel rooms are going to permit Long Beach to pursue larger conventions that previously would not have been able to come to the city.

"This will be such a perfect addition to the city,'' Goodling added. "The tower is beautifully designed, with a three-story atrium overlooking Pine Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. It reminds me of the hotels in New York that overlook Times Square. It's going to add an additional element of sophistication and coolness to the downtown area.''

City officials said it will be the first major hotel construction in downtown Long Beach in more than 30 years.

The hotel will be constructed on a 36,526-square-foot plot located at 100 E. Ocean Blvd. Gregory Steinhauer, president of Steinhauer Properties, the project's developer, said there are plans to incorporate the historic Jergins Tunnel, which lies under the property, into the hotel and redevelop it as a small speakeasy venue. Built in 1927, the tunnel was used to provide safe pedestrian access to the beach and Pike amusement zone.

It has been closed to the public since 1967.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.