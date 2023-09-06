Long Beach store owner loses thousands due to dangerous intersection

According to a Long Beach store owner, car crashes at the intersection of Willow Street and Magnolia Avenue happen monthly.

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- Dramatic video shows a car smashing into the store window of Magnolia and Willow in long beach.

According to Emily Yep, the co-owner of the antique store on Willow Street, car crashes at the intersection of Willow Street and Magnolia Avenue happen monthly. The damage caused by these crashes has cost them thousands of dollars.

"I'm fearful every day somebody is going to be hurt," Yep said.

The front store window has been boarded up since the crash over 4th of July weekend.

On Saturday, another crash careened a car into the store's front door.

Yep said she has been reaching out to the City for help since 2017 but hasn't heard back. But after learning about her struggle the owner of 1-800-bollards has offered to assist.

"He's even offered to provide us with all the bollards we need if we can just get the city to approve them being installed and can get them installed," Yep said.

When asked about the troubling intersection, The Long Beach Public Works Department provided this statement:

"The City of Long Beach has been made aware of the traffic and safety concerns at the intersection of Willow Street and Magnolia Ave. The City is designing traffic improvements in the area and is currently working on temporary safety measures."