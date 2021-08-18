Health & Fitness

75% of eligible adults in Long Beach have been vaccinated, mayor says

75% of eligible adults in Long Beach have been vaccinated, mayor says

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 75% of eligible adults have been vaccinated in the city of Long Beach, Mayor Robert Garcia said Tuesday.

Garcia, in a Zoom interview with Eyewitness News, said the city's vaccination rates rapidly increased after a series of mandates were approved by local agencies.

The city government, local school district, community college and university all have vaccine mandates now for employees.

Vaccination rates increased by about 40% after those mandates, Garcia said.

"We're very, very grateful. We still have a lot more to do. Now we gotta get to 80%. But it's certainly a really good sign."

As some experts urge the FDA to authorize vaccines for children under the age of 12 amid a nationwide rise in COVID-19 cases among kids, one local city is ramping up efforts to get students vaccinated.



