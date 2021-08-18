75% of eligible adults in Long Beach have been vaccinated, mayor says

Garcia, in a Zoom interview with Eyewitness News, said the city's vaccination rates rapidly increased after a series of mandates were approved by local agencies.
The city government, local school district, community college and university all have vaccine mandates now for employees.
Vaccination rates increased by about 40% after those mandates, Garcia said.
"We're very, very grateful. We still have a lot more to do. Now we gotta get to 80%. But it's certainly a really good sign."
RELATED: Long Beach encouraging students get vaccinated for fall school year amid rise in child COVID cases