75% of eligible adults in Long Beach have been vaccinated, mayor says

As some experts urge the FDA to authorize vaccines for children under the age of 12 amid a nationwide rise in COVID-19 cases among kids, one local city is ramping up efforts to get students vaccinated.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 75% of eligible adults have been vaccinated in the city of Long Beach, Mayor Robert Garcia said Tuesday.Garcia, in a Zoom interview with Eyewitness News, said the city's vaccination rates rapidly increased after a series of mandates were approved by local agencies.The city government, local school district, community college and university all have vaccine mandates now for employees.Vaccination rates increased by about 40% after those mandates, Garcia said."We're very, very grateful. We still have a lot more to do. Now we gotta get to 80%. But it's certainly a really good sign."