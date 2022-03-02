Truck slams into Long Beach apartment complex, injuring 2

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A pickup truck slammed into an apartment building, injuring two people in Long Beach Tuesday night.Long Beach firefighters responded to the 6600 block of Rose Avenue around 10:21 p.m. after the truck's driver plowed into one of the apartment units.Footage from the scene showed the front end of the truck inside the unit, as several firefighters worked to pull the vehicle out of the home.It's unclear if the victims were inside the home or outside near the apartment building at the time of the crash. Their condition was not immediately released.One of the victims was reportedly a child and was rushed to a hospital.The driver reportedly fled the scene, and it's unknown if an arrest was made.