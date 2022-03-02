Truck slams into Long Beach apartment complex, injuring 2

EMBED <>More Videos

Truck slams into Long Beach apartment complex, injuring 2

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A pickup truck slammed into an apartment building, injuring two people in Long Beach Tuesday night.

Long Beach firefighters responded to the 6600 block of Rose Avenue around 10:21 p.m. after the truck's driver plowed into one of the apartment units.

Footage from the scene showed the front end of the truck inside the unit, as several firefighters worked to pull the vehicle out of the home.

It's unclear if the victims were inside the home or outside near the apartment building at the time of the crash. Their condition was not immediately released.

One of the victims was reportedly a child and was rushed to a hospital.

The driver reportedly fled the scene, and it's unknown if an arrest was made.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachcaliforniatruck crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Adoptive parents of missing California City boys charged with murder
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation
LA County's indoor mask mandate could be lifted Friday, Ferrer says
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
New video details deputy-involved shooting inside OC Walmart
Officer: No 'police K9 warning' before dog ripped off woman's scalp
Woman's burned body found in shopping cart near DTLA
Show More
Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
State of the Union 2022: Full text and video
Iowa governor gives GOP response to Biden's SOTU address
Reynolds, Lively contributing $1M to help Ukraine refugees
'Dancing' pro Maksim now safe in Poland after fleeing Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News