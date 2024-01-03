Caught on video: Long Beach doughnut shop burglarized twice in same night

After a burglar broke into Devi's Donuts in Long Beach, two other men seemingly took advantage of a broken window and also made their way inside the business.

After a burglar broke into Devi's Donuts in Long Beach, two other men seemingly took advantage of a broken window and also made their way inside the business.

After a burglar broke into Devi's Donuts in Long Beach, two other men seemingly took advantage of a broken window and also made their way inside the business.

After a burglar broke into Devi's Donuts in Long Beach, two other men seemingly took advantage of a broken window and also made their way inside the business.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Long Beach doughnut shop was hit by burglars twice in the same night.

The owners of Devi's Donuts say that a burglar smashed a window and broke in around 8 p.m. Friday.

About four hours later, two other men seemingly took advantage of the broken window and also made their way inside.

The owners say a $100 in cash was taken, along with some tablets and other items.

In all, the business suffered about $2,000 in damages. Both burglaries were captured on surveillance video.

The owners spent the next day cleaning up after losing a whole day of business.

"It's not a fun feeling. I'm definitely not happy about it," owner Tulasi Ognibene said.

The owners say they recognize one of the men in the video, and they're hoping police are able to track the burglars down.

The owners are now looking to add more security.