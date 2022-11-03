Long Beach celebrates Día de los Muertos with a parade and festival

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach is celebrating Día de los Muertos on Saturday, November 5.

The inaugural "Grand Parade Día de los Muertos" starts at 3rd Street and Pine Avenue at 10 a.m. and ends at Shoreline Drive past Marina Park.

ABC7 is your streaming home for the event and our Marc Cota-Robles and Jaysha Patel will host live coverage of the parade.

For more information about the parade go to grandparadediademuertos.com.

After the parade, enjoy the 7th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival in Long Beach.

The event will take place 12 p.m.-10 p.m. at Rainbow Lagoon Park located on Shoreline Drive between Linden Avenue and Shoreline Village Drive.

Go to longbeach.gov for more information.