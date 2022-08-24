Long Beach family opens home to Ukrainian couple and 2 young daughters seeking new life in US

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A Long Beach family has opened their home to a Ukrainian couple and their two young daughters after they were displaced as Russia's war on Ukraine drags on.

Matthew Maehara and his wife Allie Brown are hosting the family for the next couple of months. They said the family of four fled Ukraine and are looking to start a new life in the United States.

According to a GoFundMe created by Maehara, the Ukrainian father - 42-year-old Roman Martynchuk - is a musician, artist and teacher with an impressive career creating art throughout Europe.

He's currently seeking work in Los Angeles.

His wife, 37-year-old Inna Martynchuk, is a former ballerina and is hoping to find a job working in the IT industry.

Their daughters, ages 8 and 11, are both set to start school soon.

"My wife and I are extremely proud and humbled to be able to provide rooms in our house for the family to stay," read the description on Maehara's GoFundMe. "As my wife and I are early in our careers, we cannot afford to support this family without help from the community financially."

Six months after Russia invaded, the war has slowed to a grind, as both sides trade combat strikes and small advances in the east and south. Both sides have seen thousands of troops killed and injured, as Russia's bombardment of cities has killed countless innocent civilians.

There are fears that Russia will intensify attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days because of the holiday celebrating Ukraine's 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union and the six-month anniversary of the invasion.

