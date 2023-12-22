Long Beach police investigate separate shootings that left 1 dead, 2 wounded

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are investigating several shootings that happened overnight, resulting in at least one death.

At least three people were shot in two separate incidents a few hours apart Thursday night into Friday morning.

One shooting happened in the 200 block of Eagle Street, resulting in the death of one person and the wounding of a second victim.

Another shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of Gaviota Avenue, resulting in one man being wounded with gunshots to his upper and lower body. He was transported to a local hospital for wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

There is no indication as to whether the shootings are related.

Another fatal shooting was reported Wednesday in Long Beach on Wednesday. Officers found a 36-year-old Long Beach man with gunshot wounds shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.