Major flooding shuts down roads near 710 Freeway and PCH in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- As rain battered Southern California Thursday, Long Beach drivers came across some serious flooding during their morning commute.

The area near the 710 Freeway and Pacific Coast Highway was filled with cars and trucks slowly making their way through a couple of feet of standing water. AIR7 HD was above the scene as two semi-trucks drove through the flooded underpass with several vehicles trailing behind. The southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway were shut down just before 10 a.m., according to Caltrans.

The area near Del Amo Boulevard and the 710 Freeway was also impacted by flooding, according to police.

A viewer sent Eyewitness News a video from La Pasada Street and E Anaheim Road where several vehicles were stalled along the street. The water has since cleared but vehicles had to be towed.

A flash flood warning was issued around 8:30 a.m. for much of the South Bay area, including Torrance, Carson, Harbor City, Long Beach, Palos Verdes and the Port of Los Angeles.

Forecasters said rain was falling in that area at rates between 1 and 1.5 inches per hour, dramatically raising the risk of flooding. The warning will be in place until about 11:15 a.m.

"When the front exits the eastern edge of L.A. County around noon, the steady rain will turn to showers and the amount of rain will decrease,'' according to the National Weather Service. "The front will bring about 2 inches of rain to most of the coasts and valleys. The south slopes south of Point Conception will likely see 3 to 5 inches of rain.''

Forecasters noted that while the steady rain will turn to showers Thursday afternoon, there will still be a 10-20 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms that "could produce rain rates in excess of 1 inch per hour.''

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.