Shooting shuts down 1 gate at Long Beach Grand Prix, heavy police presence seen

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, April 17, 2023 1:30AM
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting involving a police officer has occurred just outside of the Acura Grand Prix in Long Beach.

Police have told people to avoid the area of Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue due to the investigation following the shooting.

Fans attending the Grand Prix have been told not to exit through the Green gate located at Long Beach Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No word on any injuries or deaths as of yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details

