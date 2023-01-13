Firearms seized after man accused of threatening to shoot co-workers at Long Beach workplace

Authorities released a photo of a cache of weapons recovered at the home of a 35-year-old man who allegedly made threats to shoot his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly made threats to shoot his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach, and a cache of firearms was recovered at his home, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched Saturday to the 3500 block of East Broadway regarding a report of criminal threats, according to the Long Beach Police Department. They contacted a man who told them a co-worker brought firearms on Jan. 4 and made threats to shoot his co-workers.

"The victim further stated that the suspect regularly carried a firearm on his person," police said in a statement. "Detectives responded to investigate the incident further and discovered that the suspect had access to multiple registered firearms."

Police said detectives obtained a Gun Violence Emergency Protective Order, restraining the suspect, Aiken Bui, from the firearms, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Detectives located Bui late Monday afternoon as he was driving near his place of work and arrested him, police said.

A search warrant at his Seal Beach home revealed six firearms, including several illegal assault weapons, according to investigators.

Bui was arrested on suspicion of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize and possession of an assault rifle. His bail was set at $100,000.

