Man found stabbed to death near abandoned building in Long Beach; investigation underway

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was found stabbed to death on a sidewalk near an abandoned building in Long Beach, leaving residents shocked as detectives begin their investigation.

The discovery was made early Thursday morning when officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Long Beach Boulevard near East Anaheim Street to help firefighters with a man who needed medical attention.

A trail of blood led authorities to an abandoned building in the area. Officers then found the man - who's been identified only as a 35-year-old male - with stab wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to detectives, their preliminary investigation indicates the victim may have been involved in a dispute or altercation with a suspect, who later fled the scene.

People who spoke with Eyewitness News Thursday said they believe the victim was homeless.

"We don't know what was going on at that time when it happened, but at some point, you hear a lot of that stuff around that we don't feel scared," said Long Beach resident Alma Iniguez, who works at a cellular wireless tent near the intersection.

Many residents said homelessness is a big problem in their community.

"They come, scream and they scare you, and you don't know how to react or how they're going to react when they get angry," said Iniguez.

"This is a very conflict area. I heard after all the business closes, a lot of things happen," Iniguez added.

Businesses and street vendors like Martha Orellano said homelessness and the issues associated with it, such as mental health problems, have gotten a lot worse in the neighborhood since the start of the pandemic.

"In today's day and age, people are displaced with some many drugs and a lot of other things happening," she said. "My advice is that when you see someone like that, if they harass you, call police."

The incident remains under investigation. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen any possible altercations in the area to call police.

You can contact Homicide Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador by calling 562-570-7244. You can also submit an anonymous tip through LA Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.