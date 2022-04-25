localish

Long Beach landmark Rancho Los Cerritos is a glimpse into SoCal's rich past

By Jessica Dominguez
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Localish LA took us to Rancho Los Cerritos in Long Beach. With more than four acres of sprawling gardens and a historic adobe home, the landmark provides a glimpse into SoCal's rich past.

Carlos Ortega, the museum's curator, says guests come to enjoy the serenity, explore the gardens and experience some peace away from the busyness of life.

"It has always been a very diverse place. We cover over 3000 years of history," said Ortega.

Their newest exhibit, "Roots in California: Concepts of Home," is an exploration of the definition of home. It helps highlight Mexican and Mexican American communities - how they live back then and nowadays.

"The idea is that that Mexican and Mexican American history is in fact part of American history," said Ortega.

To visit, go to:
rancholoscerritos.org
