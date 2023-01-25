Man arrested, accused of pointing 'high-powered' laser at aircraft flying over Long Beach

Long Beach police, with help from the FBI, arrested a man accused of pointing a "high-powered" laser at multiple aircraft for nearly one year.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police, with help from the FBI, arrested a man accused of pointing a "high-powered" laser at multiple aircraft for nearly one year.

Mark Allen Barger, 46, allegedly pointed the laser at the Long Beach Police Department's helicopter, commercial airliners and at private planes within the vicinity of the Long Beach Airport.

Police said he anticipated the arrival of aircraft and pointed the laser at their cockpits.

His arrest came after police narrowed down the location of where the laser was coming from.

Detectives and the FBI conducted an operation Jan. 18 in which they allegedly saw Barger leave his home in the 1600 block of Silva Street. Barger was seen pointing the laser at the police helicopter multiple times, according to LBPD.

Barger was arrested and booked on one count of felony discharge of a laser at an occupied aircraft and violation of parole, police said. He is being held without bail.

Long Beach police said pointing lasers at any aircraft is a serious offense and could result in state or federal charges.