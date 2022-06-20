Long Beach police find man shot to death inside crashed car

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A man was found mortally wounded inside a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said.Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue, Long Beach Police Lt. Dominick Scaccia said."Officers arrived on scene and located a male adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body," Scaccia said.Officers rendered aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.A motive for the shooting was not known, Scaccia said.Homicide detectives are investigating.