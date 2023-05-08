About 10 boats were destroyed after a fire broke out at the Alamitos Bay Marina early Monday morning.

About 10 boats destroyed in Long Beach marina fire; cause under investigation

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- About 10 boats were destroyed after a fire broke out at the Alamitos Bay Marina early Monday morning.

Fire crews arrived at the scene to find multiple "electric, duffy boats" on fire. They were able to extinguish the blaze by around 1:40 a.m.

The boats appear to be owned by London Boat Rentals.

At least two of the boats completely sank.

There was also some damage to the dock.

A part of the water channel is blocked off as investigators determine what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.