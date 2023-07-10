Long Beach police searching for at-risk teen who went missing near his home

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Long Beach are asking the public's help in finding an at-risk teenager who went missing overnight.

Robert Taylor-Hunt, 15, was last seen Monday around 12:15 a.m. at his home in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue.

Police said the boy suffers from medical conditions and is currently in need of medical attention.

He's being described as a Black male who's 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 190 lbs.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with gray sweatpants, red and white Nike high-top sneakers and was seen carrying a gray and black backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435-6711. You can also submit an anonymous tip with "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.