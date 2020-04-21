Society

Dozens of oil tankers spotted off coast of Long Beach

Demand for oil has collapsed so much due to the coronavirus pandemic that facilities for storing crude are nearly full.
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- As the oil industry's future remains in question, AIR7 spotted dozens of oil tankers docked in the waters off the coast of Long Beach on Tuesday.

ABC7 is working to find out more on why and if it has anything to do with what's currently happening with oil prices.

Oil prices tanked below zero on Monday as demand for energy was collapsing amid the coronavirus pandemic, and traders don't want to get stuck owning crude with nowhere to store it.

Demand for oil has collapsed so much due to the coronavirus pandemic that facilities for storing crude are nearly full.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylong beachlos angeles countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicoilcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: OC officials require essential workers to wear face coverings
Chipotle Mexican Grill to pay $25 million over foodborne illness cases
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
CA woman says she was spat on, confronted with racial slurs
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Domestic violence cases climbing in LA County
5-year-old daughter of first responders dies from COVID-19
Show More
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
Coronavirus: Thousands turn out for food distribution event in East LA
Sam's Club introduces 'Hero Hours' shopping amid pandemic
Sand-filled skate park attracts dirt bikers amid pandemic
11-week-old puppy stolen from ER nurse's home
More TOP STORIES News