LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was seriously injured after a steel frame partially collapsed at what appeared to be an industrial port in Long Beach Friday afternoon.The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the fire department.Officials say that a second person was involved but they were not injured in the incident.Video from AIR7HD shows a rubble of steel beams on top of a small pier in an industrial area of Long Beach.No further details were immediately known. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.