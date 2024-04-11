Long Beach plans to provide up to 40 free food carts for sidewalk vendors

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Long Beach plans to provide dozens of free food carts to vendors as part of its program that aims to support sidewalk vendors.

The food carts will be given to up to 40 vendors who meet certain requirements.

But first, the city is asking cart manufacturers and vendors for information about the carts, including how much they cost and how long they take to order.

They have until April 19 to submit comments through the city's online vendor portal, Long Beach Buys.

The city's Sidewalk to Success program also supports vendors by covering the costs of required business licenses and health permit fees, as well as reimbursement for insurance costs "during the first year of ordinance implementation." That will last through February of 2025.