3 people injured after chase ends in fiery crash in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were injured following a violent, fiery crash at the end of a high-speed chase in Long Beach Friday afternoon.

Surveillance video showed the fleeing car slam into a white truck that was turning left at an intersection. The impact of the crash sent the vehicles into a traffic pole that came down.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. in the area of Artesia and Long Beach boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say the suspect was driving a stolen Dodge Charger and fleeing eastbound on Artesia when the crash happened.

Crews rushed to extinguish flames from the mangled Charger that deputies say was reported stolen on Thanksgiving

Investigators say they tried to pull over the driver of the Charger Friday, but the suspect began to flee and a pursuit began.

The victim was hospitalized in an intensive care unit after suffering serious injuries. Deputies say the impact may have severed a limb.

The suspect suffered a fractured ankle and was taken into custody after his release from a hospital, authorities said. His passenger was treated at the scene and released.