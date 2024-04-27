Long Beach police kill suspect in home invasion robbery; replica gun recovered

A home invasion robbery in Long Beach turned deadly after police officers encountered the armed suspect in the yard.

A home invasion robbery in Long Beach turned deadly after police officers encountered the armed suspect in the yard.

A home invasion robbery in Long Beach turned deadly after police officers encountered the armed suspect in the yard.

A home invasion robbery in Long Beach turned deadly after police officers encountered the armed suspect in the yard.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after police shot and killed a man who they allege broke into a home in Long Beach.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun inside a home on Cerritos Avenue around 8:35 p.m. Friday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

When they arrived, they learned an armed home invasion robbery was in progress and the suspect was still in the yard of the house.

Officers surrounded the home and saw the suspect holding a gun. They engaged in verbal de-escalation for over an hour, and a responding SWAT team was preparing to deploy when "an officer-involved shooting occurred," the department said.

The suspect was struck by gunfire once in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The home invasion victim says the suspect broke into his house and robbed him.

"I just saw him open the door, started pointing a gun at me and then immediately asked for everything I had... called the cops and then he jumped out the window and they had a standoff," said Joseph Lopez.

A replica firearm was recovered at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and no officers were hurt.