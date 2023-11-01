The DA declined to file a felony case in the Long Beach sexual assault caught on camera but is now taking a second look after pressure from the city.

Suspect charged with misdemeanor in Long Beach sex assault but city urges DA to take action

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach city prosecutors have charged a man with a misdemeanor in connection with an alleged sexual assault but they are hoping to persuade the DA to file more serious felony charges.

The case stems from an incident that was caught on video on Oct. 20. A woman was walking near the corner of Broadway and Linden when she passed by a transient sitting on the sidewalk.

As she walked by, he stood up and, with his pants unzipped, approached her from behind and lifted up her skirt, rubbing up against her. He then shoved her to the ground.

Miguel Avila was arrested a short time later.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office reviewed the case but declined to file felony charges.

Instead the Long Beach City Prosecutor's Office took over and filed a misdemeanor count of sexual battery, the most serious charge it is authorized to file in this case.

The 30-year-old was arraigned last week.

City prosecutors have asked Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to reconsider filing felony charges.

"The LADA has the option to file felony charges, including attempted rape or sexual assault with intent to commit rape. Felony charges can only be filed by the LADA since the Long Beach City Charter only allows the LBCP to file misdemeanor charges.

The District Attorney's office told Eyewitness News they will take another look at the case, baesd on additional information including a new witness, to determine if felony charges should be filed.

If Avila is charged with a felony, he faces increased jail time.

He is being held on $75,000 bail and is expected in court Nov. 8.