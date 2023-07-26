Gas station employee shot, killed in Long Beach, witnesses say

A gas station employee was reportedly shot and killed in Long Beach, and police are investigating the deadly incident.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A gas station employee was reportedly shot and killed in Long Beach, and police are investigating the deadly incident.

Officers on Tuesday night responded to a shooting call in the 6900 block of Atlantic Avenue and found a man who had been shot in the upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have not officially identified the man, but witnesses identified him as an employee of a Valero gas station.

Video from the scene shows officers appearing to investigate a dark Nissan sedan in front of the gas station.

A man who said he knows the victim rushed over to the gas station when he heard about 5-6 gunshots.

"When I got here... I could see that they were giving him - they were pumping his chest real hard, trying to resuscitate him. After that, they put him on a gurney and took him into the ambulance," said Steven Lucero.

Lucero said he knew the victim, describing him as a nice guy who he never saw get into any trouble.

Meanwhile, police say the suspect remains outstanding. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.