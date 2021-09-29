Boyfriend speaks out after woman, 18, left brain dead in shooting by school officer in Long Beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11056449" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman was wounded and critically injured after a school safety officer fired his weapon near Millikan High School in Long Beach, officials say.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The boyfriend of an 18-year-old woman who was shot by a school safety officer in Long Beach spoke out at a news conference on Wednesday, demanding answers after the shooting left his girlfriend critically wounded.The woman, identified by loved ones as Mona Rodriguez, the mother of a 5-month-old son, was shot across the street from Millikan High School on Monday afternoon.The Long Beach Unified School District said one of its school safety officers responded to investigate an altercation between multiple people at Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue around 3:13 p.m.A bystander's cellphone video shows that officer firing his gun when a silver sedan, in which Rodriguez was a passenger, sped off. The footage is part of a police investigation.Rodriguez's boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, and another man in the car said the officer never told them to stop, and fired two shots into the vehicle.Rodriguez was transported to a hospital, where Chowdhury said she was later declared brain dead. Her family was waiting for other loved ones to arrive at the hospital to say their final goodbyes."I don't think my girlfriend deserved this. It was all for no reason," Chowdhury said Wednesday, his voice choked with emotion. He said the officer "never told us anything. All we did was just got in the car. He never told us to stop anytime soon."And the way he shot us, it wasn't right," Chowdhury said. "He could've shot my tires. But why straight through the window, through someone's head?"The school district said in a statement that no Millikan High School students were injured in the shooting.