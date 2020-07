Armed robbery, beating of street vendor in Long Beach captured on camera

Two suspects in the beating and robbery of a Long Beach street vendor fled in this tan Mercedes coupe, police say. Long Beach PD

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are seeking the public's help finding two armed suspects who beat and pistol-whipped a street vendor and fled in a tan Mercedes Benz coupe.Video released by police show the two men chasing after a vendor, pushing him to the ground and punching and kicking him, then robbing him.When bystanders try to help, one of the suspects waves a gun at them. Police say the suspect also used the gun to strike the vendor.They got away with cash and a cellphone.The two suspects fled the scene in a tan Mercedes-Benz coupe, shown in photos released by police.The incident happened on Sunday around 4:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Locust Avenue.Video and a description of the suspects is available on YouTube here.Anyone with information is asked to call LBPD Robbery Detective Eric Hubbard at (562) 570-7464. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the "P3 Tips" app to your smartphone (available at the Apple app store or Google Play), or by visiting www.crimestoppers.org.