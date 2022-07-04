Long Beach police searching for gunman after 16-year-old girl wounded in shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot multiple times Sunday morning in Long Beach after she was involved in an argument while setting up for a car wash fundraiser, according to police.

Long Beach police said officers responded to the shooting around 11:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue.

Police say the girl was setting up for a fundraiser in a parking lot before an argument ensued between her and a group of people. A short time later, a suspect shot the girl and fled the scene.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper and lower body. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition, police said.

A description of the shooter was unavailable. Police believe the motive is gang-related.

Officers located evidence, including casings, that indicated a shooting had occurred, police said.

Detectives are investigating the connection between the argument and shooting.

