Driver killed in violent wrong-way crash in Long Beach; several others injured

AIR7 HD captured the aftermath of a violent wrong-way crash in Long Beach.

Dashcam video captured the violent crash, which shows what appears to be a dark-colored SUV crashing head-on with another SUV.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver was killed and several others were injured in a major wrong-way crash in Long Beach, authorities said.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near Junipero Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

The Long Beach Police Department said a total of four vehicles were involved. They said a man driving an SUV was heading westbound on Pacific Coast Highway at Junipero Avenue and went into the eastbound lanes, colliding with three vehicles.

"Long Beach Fire Department attempted life saving measures on the driver of the SUV, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene," said police in a statement.

The SUV driver was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, three other men who were in the other vehicles were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dashcam video captured the violent crash, which shows the dark-colored SUV crashing head-on with another vehicle. That second vehicle then rolled over in the middle of the street.

Another vehicle also sustained damage to its front end.

Detectives from the Long Beach Police Departments Collision Investigation Unit is taking the lead on the investigation.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic on Pacific Coast Highway will remain closed from Junipero Avenue to Cherry Avenue until further notice.