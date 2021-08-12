Pets & Animals

By ABC7.com staff
Bull wanders onto 15 Freeway, shutting down traffic in IE

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Traffic on the 15 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga was stopped as a loose bull wandered along the side of the road and in lanes for more than an hour Wednesday.

The bull was first reported around 7:35 p.m. on the northbound 15 near the Base Line and Foothill exits. CHP officers ran a traffic break as efforts were made to corral the animal.

Initially the bull was grazing along the side of the road but eventually wandered onto the closed lanes of the freeway.

CHP cruisers slowly escorted the errant animal along the freeway, boxing him in and corralling him off the main road.

By about 8:40 p.m. Caltrans reported the bull had been "safely recovered .... And fed." All lanes were reopened.

It wasn't clear where the bull had initially come from or how he had gotten loose.

