HIDDEN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for the suspects who burglarized the Hidden Hills home of actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.Earlier this month, at least one suspect entered the couple's home through a back bedroom window and stole approximately $1 million worth of jewelry. They were not home at the time of the incident.Detectives say a South American crime group involved in other burglaries in the area could be responsible.