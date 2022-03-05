Korean War veterans with the 40th Infantry Division honored in Orange County

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- In the Korean War, the U.S. Army's 40th Infantry Division suffered more than 1,100 casualties.Those army veterans that have passed away and those who are still alive were honored in Los Alamitos with the official retiring of the 40th Infantry Division Korean War veterans colors."It's only because they were able to serve that I'm still here today and my parents were able to come to America. Even a lot of my cousins are still able to live in Korea, like we really don't know what would've happened had they not served," said Hannah Choi, a volunteer with the Pava World organization.For some, ceremonies like these hit close to home.Alan Hackler is a part of the Sons and Daughters of 40th Infantry Division Korean War Veterans. He and his family continue to support Korean War veterans."Our father was in the 40th Infantry Division and fought in the Korean War and was handling reunions in the past. And so when we were asked to continue the reunions for these veterans my sisters and I said we will take on that charge because we are used to it because our father was a part of it," said Hackler.Brent Jett, the chairman for the 40th Infantry Division Korean War Veterans, says he fought in the war from 1952 to 1954."We are very fortunate that the division extended an invitation to us to retire our colors here," said Jett.