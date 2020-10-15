SB 605 Freeway shut down in Los Alamitos after Caltrans workers were shot at, authorities say

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- The southbound 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos was shut down Thursday morning after a Caltrans crew was allegedly fired upon by a suspect while they conducted work in the area, authorities said.

Several California Highway Patrol vehicles were seen on the Katella Avenue onramp around 10:30 a.m. while they investigated the reported shooting and searched an adjacent area of thick brush and trees for the alleged shooter.

Additional details were not immediately released and it's unclear if anybody was struck by gunfire.

A drone was also seen surveying the brush while traffic was routed away from the area.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
