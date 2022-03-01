LA actor arrested for alleged involvement in deadly drug scheme

EMBED <>More Videos

LA actor arrested for alleged involvement in deadly drug scheme

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles TV actor is behind bars accused of being part of a drug delivery business that took a deadly turn.

Mucktarr Kather Sei, 36, who once played an officer on an episode of the show "S.W.A.T.," was arrested Saturday.

Investigators say he was the delivery driver in a drug deal that led to one man's death in Beverly Hills in 2020.

He died from counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl.

Officials say Sei was working for Mirela "Mimi" Todorova, 33, who was already in custody for drug possession.

They say she orchestrated the operation by supplying cell phones and drugs to Sei and other drivers who made deliveries across L.A. County.

Todorova has pleaded not guilty.

Both of them face 20 years in prison if convicted.

An arraignment for Sei was pushed to Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycrimearrestactorlos angelesdrugs
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at Sacramento church
California to lift mask mandate in schools on March 12
Video shows Indiana teacher slapping student: school district
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
LAX Terminal 1 sees road closures for pedestrian bridge construction
NoHo shootout: How the 1997 gun battle changed policing
Delta captain lets aspiring pilot 'fly' to LAX
Show More
Attempted murder suspect in custody after chase ends in Costa Mesa
Biola University's extension center in Kyiv prompts worries amid war
Caruso endorses effort to recall George Gascón
Borderline bar shooting hero killed in Newbury Park motorcycle crash
Las Vegas police officer arrested in attempted casino robbery
More TOP STORIES News