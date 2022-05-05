Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

How 'Asian Founded' creator Esther Lee is turning creativity into sales for Asian-founded businesses

By
How 'Asian Founded' turns creativity into sales for Asian businesses

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The creator of Asian Founded is turning love for her community and creativity into sales for Asian-founded businesses -- one owner seeing a 500% increase.

"Oh like 'we sold out' or 'your video is the best performing video we've had on our account,'" said Esther Lee, Asian Founded creator.

Those are just some of the comments Lee hears after posting about other Asian entrepreneurs on Instagram or TikTok.

She's looking to create awareness and a one-stop shop. Sunglasses, wine, candles, sparkling water -- Lee has an entire spreadsheet.

"Followers will comment and they'll be like 'oh my gosh I never knew this brand was Asian founded,' Lee said. "And I guess it's not so much to say you have to know that, it's just like kind of bringing that to light because sometimes that gets hidden a little bit."

The content is sometimes her own, other times, they're recordings shot by customers of the business and re-purposed for marketing.

This May, Asian Founded celebrates its first Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

"I'm obviously a huge advocate for API Heritage Month and what it's about, and just the spotlight it gives Asian-owned businesses," Lee said. "But one cool thing is we do this year-round."

"I'm just super proud to be a part of a brand that hears us, represents us and acknowledges us," said Jerel Cabesas, who works at Boba Guys.

Content is on the way for Alabaster Co., a company giving Christian Bibles a fresh look with imagery to capture today's highly visual audience.

"I love the other networks that are part of this network kind of gold house where we work with other entrepreneurs together," said Brian Chung, Alabaster Co. co-founder and CEO. "I just feel incredibly proud that we aren't trying to compete against each other but really raise each other up together."

