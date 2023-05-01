Mother of aspiring model who died in LA is raising money to attend alleged killer's trial

The mother of an aspiring actress, who died of a drug overdose in 2021, hopes to be in Los Angeles when the man accused in her daughter's death goes on trial.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mother of aspiring actress and model Christy Giles, who died of a drug overdose in 2021, hopes to be in Los Angeles when the man accused in her daughter's death goes on trial.

Giles and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, were found dumped outside local hospitals.

Toxicology reports show the women had multiple drugs in their systems.

David Pearce of Beverly Hills was charged in those deaths.

Sunday, in Alabama, Giles' family held a fundraiser so they can attend the trial here in Los Angeles.

"I'm just doing this, we're fighting on our daughter's behalf. We are doing something for her because it's the last thing, motheringly, that I can do for her is to make sure that these guys get justice and be there to support her and face them," said Leslie Giles.

David Pearce has pleaded not guilty.

He is due back in court on May 26.