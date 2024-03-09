LA celebrity photographer accused of sexually assaulting 3 women

Police say he used his "significant connections in the entertainment industry" to "solicit victims on modeling websites."

A 29-year-old woman reported that she'd been sexually assaulted by the photographer at his studio in Hancock Park back in January, and it's not the first time he's been accused.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A celebrity photographer has been accused of sexual assault, and police are searching for more possible victims.

Kenneth Howard Dolin, 64, was arrested Monday and is now facing a charge of penetration with a foreign object.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 29-year-old woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Dolin in January in his studio in Hancock Park.

"The detective's follow-up investigation revealed that two additional female victims in their mid-twenties also accused Dolin of sexual assault in 2017," said LAPD in a statement.

Police said Dolin used his "significant connections in the entertainment industry" to "solicit victims on modeling websites."

"These victims felt trapped and had to comply with his advances," said Detective Brent Hopkins, a supervisor with the Special Assault Section, in the LAPD statement. "There's a huge difference between art photography and sexual assault. We want to make sure we know everything that happened and make sure that line does not get crossed again."

Investigators believe other victims have yet to be identified.

If you have been a victim or have information regarding this investigation, you're asked to call Ofc. Richard Podkowski at 213-473-0447.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go visit the L.A. Crime Stoppers website.