38-year-old mother arrested for murder after her 3 children found dead inside West Hills home

Neighbors say the family had only moved into the home about three months ago but often heard arguments and screaming.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother arrested after her 3 children found dead inside West Hills home

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mother was arrested after her three young children were found dead in their West Hills home over the weekend.

Officers on Sunday responded to the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard after receiving a call of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The three children, a girl and two boys ranging from ages 8 to 12, were found unresponsive inside the home.

The children's mother, identified as 38-year-old Angela Flores, is being held on $6 million bail and facing three counts of murder.

Police have not said how the children were killed or in what condition they were found, but the investigation is ongoing.

EMBED More News Videos

LAPD is investigating the death of three children at a West Hills home following a 911 call of an assault with a deadly weapon Sunday morning.



Neighbors say the family had only moved into the home about three months ago but often heard arguments and screaming, including the night before the children were found.

"I kept hearing 'my family is abusing me' and (I) just kept hearing screaming but I couldn't make out what she was saying," said neighbor Prisila Canales.

No further details were immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hillslos angeleslos angeles countycrimemurderhomicide investigationhomicidelos angeles
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police find man dead inside car in Anaheim after reports of screams
Hundreds of Cedars-Sinai health care workers to begin 5-day strike
Large fire engulfs Koreatown apartment building
OC grocery store manager praised for helping man attacked inside store
Body found in Anaheim water basin
Chef Mario Batali on trial in Boston sexual misconduct case
Report: California gas rebate checks delayed
Show More
Millions of households eligible for discount on internet service
Baby formula shortage hitting US is getting worse
Nick, Priyanka Jonas welcome baby home after over 100 days in NICU
No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day
Body discovered on hillside in Santa Clarita neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News