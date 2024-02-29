Man in critical condition after shooting in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man in his 20s is in critical condition after being shot in Chinatown early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at Melody Lounge located in the 900 block of N. Hill Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police blocked off the area for the investigation. They say the suspect took off in a green car after shooting the victim, who LAPD said is between 20-25 years old.

A description of the suspect was not available.

It's not known if the suspect and victim knew each other.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. More details will be added to this report as more information comes in.