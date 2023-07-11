A man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire at Los Angeles City Hall over the weekend, police said.

Arson suspect arrested in connection with fire at LA City Hall, police say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested for allegedly setting a fire at Los Angeles City Hall over the weekend, police said Monday.

Carlos Tercero-Maradiaga, 36, was arrested about 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the downtown Los Angeles area, and he was booked on suspicion of arson, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The fire was reported about 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD.

"The suspect broke a second-floor window and set fire to an interior office at the Los Angeles City Hall, located at First Street and Main Street," the LAPD said in a statement. "The fire was immediately contained, and no injuries were sustained during the incident.

"Los Angeles Fire Department Arson Investigators confirmed an accelerant was used to commit the arson," police said. "At this point, there is no indication that this arson is related to any other arson or crime series."

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian called for the suspect to be prosecuted to the greatest extent possible.

"Any attack on this building, any attack on any government official, any attack on any public servant, who works for the betterment of the people of Los Angeles every single day, is an attack on democracy," Krekorian said.

City News Service contributed to this report.