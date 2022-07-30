LASD releases new sketches of suspects involved in 2004 murder

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It has been almost 20 years since the murder of Jessie Crook, and for a long time the case was cold.

But there have been new developments that are leading investigators to think they might be able to crack the case with some help from the public.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released two new sketches of men believed to be involved in the murder, which dates back to 2004.

"We also want to bring this case back to the forefront. We know there's people in the community, even though it was 18 years ago, that know what happened to Jesse Crook," said sheriff's department Lt. Derrick Alfred.

Cook, 19, was murdered near the intersection of Slauson and Central avenues on the night of Aug. 19, 2004.

Crook's GMC vehicle came to a stop when it hit a pole. Footage from that night showed bullet holes all over the side of the SUV.

Investigators say Crook was driving westbound on Slauson Avenue, approaching Central when a burgundy SUV or van with four people inside pulled next to him and started shooting.

"We believe this is a gang-related murder, but they're still family involved in this that are seeking justice for their son, that want answers to what happened," Alfred said. "Somebody needs to be responsible."

At the time, investigators were able to interview witnesses and get some information on two of the suspects.

Sketches of two suspects were released back in 2004. Since then authorities identified new witnesses and now have two additional sketches of the two other people they believe were also in the vehicle.

"Some new people came forward and from what we were able to determine we developed some leads in the case," Alfred said. "We also developed two new composites, so there's a total of four individuals involved."

Anyone with information about the case can contact detective Matthew Landreth with the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Anonymous information can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).