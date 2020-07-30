Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA considering proposal to provide 2 weeks of COVID-19 pay to workers who test positive

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council is considering a proposal to provide two weeks of pay to people who commit to staying home if they test positive for COVID-19.

Officials are hoping the motion, introduced this week by Councilmember David Ryu, would help slow the spread of the virus by making sure individuals who have contracted it stay home.

"But you can't do that if you can't afford to lose a paycheck or you can't receive federal aid. Too many Angelenos are being forced into an impossible choice," Ryu said in a statement. "If we want to bend the curve, we need to make it possible for everyone to stay home when they're sick - no matter their income or immigration status."

The motion would use up to $25 million in COVID-19 relief money to create a wage-replacement program for workers who test positive.

To receive the aid, people would have to agree to self-isolate and provide information to contact tracers. The money would be paid regardless of immigration status, housing status or criminal record.

Councilmember Ryu also introduced a resolution urging Congress to extend the CARES Act's $600 weekly federal unemployment aid which is set to expire July 31. California lawmakers are looking for ways to fill that gap and may offer relief for recipients of those benefits.

EMBED More News Videos

California lawmakers may offer relief for recipients of unemployment benefits as the $600 weekly federal aid is set to expire July 31.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles city councilcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcoronavirus los angelescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
Garcetti expects COVID-19 fight to last through mid-2021
10% positivity rate reported in LA County after 1.6 million tested
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
We're all making this mask-wearing mistake, according to gov's office
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4.2 quake hits near Pacoima area, USGS says
Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after COVID battle
LIVE: John Lewis' funeral at Atlanta church; 3 presidents attend
Garcetti expects COVID-19 fight to last through mid-2021
Stepfather arrested after boy dies in apparent drug overdose
Trump floats November election delay, but it won't happen
3-year-old drowning in pool rescued by officers
Show More
Officer stays with dying woman who was hit by truck
NASA launches Mars rover to look for signs of ancient life
Fatal crash leaves car wrapped around tree in Baldwin Park
US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
Tropical Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico
More TOP STORIES News