LA considering proposal to provide 2 weeks of COVID-19 pay to workers who test positive

Officials are hoping the motion, introduced this week by Councilmember David Ryu, would help slow the spread of the virus by making sure individuals who have contracted it stay home.
"But you can't do that if you can't afford to lose a paycheck or you can't receive federal aid. Too many Angelenos are being forced into an impossible choice," Ryu said in a statement. "If we want to bend the curve, we need to make it possible for everyone to stay home when they're sick - no matter their income or immigration status."
The motion would use up to $25 million in COVID-19 relief money to create a wage-replacement program for workers who test positive.
To receive the aid, people would have to agree to self-isolate and provide information to contact tracers. The money would be paid regardless of immigration status, housing status or criminal record.
Councilmember Ryu also introduced a resolution urging Congress to extend the CARES Act's $600 weekly federal unemployment aid which is set to expire July 31. California lawmakers are looking for ways to fill that gap and may offer relief for recipients of those benefits.