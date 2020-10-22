LA County easing coronavirus restrictions for breweries, wineries and tattoo shops

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6392049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Since the World Health Organization first tweeted about an outbreak in China on January 4, here are seven things we have learned about COVID-19.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County on Wednesday moved to relax some restrictions on businesses amid upticks in coronavirus cases in recent weeks that has delayed the county from moving out of the most restrictive tier of the state's reopening plan.New revisions will make it easier for customers who want to visit a winery or brewery in L.A. County.Breweries and wineries were allowed to reopen weeks ago for outdoor sit-down service as long as customers made reservations 24 hours in advance, but the new rules will remove the need to make the reservation.The health order will also eliminate the requirement that wineries need to serve food to open outdoors.Family entertainment centers, which include batting cages and miniature golf, will also be able to reopen outdoors."I hope this provides much needed relief and respite for residents who are looking for some activities outside of their homes," L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said during the coronavirus briefing.The county says tattoo shops, massage businesses and other personal service providers could be allowed to reopen indoors with certain restrictions as early as Friday."They can now reopen back indoors, but again with the modifications that create a lot of safety for both customers and workers," L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said.With a decline in the number of patients hospitalized and a continued drop in deaths, health officials still caution L.A. County remains in the purple tier with widespread community transmission of COVID-19."If we're not super careful when we have more interactions we end up with those spikes that we all want to avoid," Ferrer said.