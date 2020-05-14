Coronavirus: 51% of COVID-19 deaths in LA County were residents in 'institutional settings'

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer announced that 865 people who were living in institutional settings died from COVID-19, representing 51% of all deaths in the county.
Thursday was the first day deaths in institutional settings accounted for more than half of all deaths in the county.
RELATED: California names nursing homes with COVID-19 infections and over half are in LA County
Officials also confirmed an additional 51 deaths and 925 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the totals to 1,709 fatalities and 35,329 cases in the county.
The latest developments on COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County were released during health officials' daily update on the coronavirus response in the region.
Last month, for the first time, the California Department of Public Health released the names of the facilities that have been impacted by COVID-19. According to the data, 258 locations across the state had reported one or more positive COVID-19 cases in residents or staff members.
