Bodycam video released of LASD deputy punching woman in face during arrest, Sheriff Robert Luna said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy punched a woman twice in the face during an arrest last year, Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday.

Luna's remarks came shortly after the Sheriff's Department released body-camera footage of the incident. The deputy involved has been relieved of duty.

"I found the punching of the woman in these circumstances completely unacceptable," Luna said in a news conference at the Hall of Justice. "While this incident occurred one year ago before my term as sheriff began I took swift action upon learning about this incident several days ago."

The incident stemmed from a traffic stop July 14, 2022 when deputies from the Palmdale station spotted a vehicle driving at night without lights on. Luna said a male driver, four women, and three infants were in the car that was pulled over.

Deputies decided to make arrests for felony child endangerment since the babies were not in car seats, Luna said.

During the arrest, a woman refused to let go of her infant and was punched twice by a deputy.

Luna said state law prevents him from talking about disciplinary action that was taken, but his agency has referred the case to the district attorney's office for consideration of criminal charges. The FBI in L.A. will also look into the case.

