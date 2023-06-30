WATCH LIVE

LA County fire crews responding to brush fire near Route 138 in Gorman area

Friday, June 30, 2023 1:54AM
Los Angeles County fire crews are responding to a roughly 4 to 5 acre brush fire burning in thick vegetation near State Route 138 and Quail Lake Road in the Gorman area.

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County fire crews are responding to a roughly4 to 5 acre brush fire burning in thick vegetation south of State Route 138 and Quail Lake Road in the Gorman area.

AIR7HD flew overhead and saw the brush fire moving slowly enough that firefighters were likely to get it under control, but officials do say the remote area has the potential for a 500 acre burn.

No structures are immediately threatened.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

City News Service contributed to this report.

