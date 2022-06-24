Health & Fitness

Los Angeles County reports 14 total probable cases of monkeypox

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the number of monkeypox infections continues to rise across the U.S., Los Angeles County public health officials on Thursday reported 14 total probable cases in the region.

L.A. County confirmed its first presumptive case of monkeypox on June 2 after an adult county resident traveled, and had a known close contact to a case.

The L.A. County Public Health Department continues to investigate and conduct contact tracing -- monitoring and coordinating post-exposure prevention for close contacts as needed.

Public health officials say the risk of monkeypox in the general population remains low "based on the information available."

Since May, cases of monkeypox have been reported to the World Health Organization from 12 member states.

The CDC issued a health advisory on May 20 after a confirmed case of monkeypox in Massachusetts, as well as multiple clusters of infections in other countries that don't usually have monkeypox cases.

To see a CDC map of monkeypox cases in the U.S., click here.

